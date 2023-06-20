BREWER - Machias struck first, but No. 1 North Yarmouth Academy plated four runs in the third inning on their way to a 7-1 victory and the Class D softball state championship.
No. 5 Machias got on the board in the bottom of the first inning, after senior Jaida Case led off the frame with a triple. She would later score on a base hit from Skyler Tinker.
Lily Rawnsley got the scoring going for the Panthers, tying the game on an RBI bloop hit to left field. Hayden Wienckowski would bring the next run in to give the Panthers the lead, and they never looked back. Wienckowski would hit an RBI triple in the fourth to make it 5-1.
After about an hour of a rain delay, the Panthers plated one in the top of the fifth, and another in the 6th to take a 7-1 lead. Rawnsley threw a complete game in the circle for the victory.