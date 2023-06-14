BREWER - Nokomis softball continued their perfect season on Wednesday, taking down No. 2 Hermon 6-2 to win the program's first ever regional title.
The No. 1 Warriors broke open what was a 3-2 ballgame in the bottom of the fourth, plating two runs and taking a 5-2 lead. Mia Coots would set down the Hawks 1-2-3 in the top of the fifth.
Nokomis would add an insurance run in the 6th with an RBI from Megan Watson to make it 6-2.
With the win, Nokomis goes on to play York in Saturday's state finals game, at 4 p.m. at Brewer.