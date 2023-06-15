NEWPORT - It's been a long time coming. For the first time ever, Nokomis Warriors softball can call themselves regional champions.
"I feel incredible," junior pitcher Mia Coots says. "Being out here with these girls has meant more than anything to me and going out and winning felt even better."
"That was a monkey off our back," head coach JD McLellan says. "We had been so close all the time, whether you're one game out or in it before. To finally get to that point where we could say 'we finished one off' is really nice."
The Warriors defeated Hermon 6-2 Wednesday in the B North final. They trailed early, but a two-run homer by senior catcher Megan Watson gave them a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
"I hadn't barely been able to hit too well the last five games," Watson reveals. "To be able to break the game open and get things rolling for our team felt really good."
"When she did that and we took the lead back, it changed my demeanor and it made me more comfortable," Coots says.
Coots, the Warriors' ace, is up to her old tricks this postseason. She has allowed just three runs in three playoff games. With the competition being upped, she has upped her game big time.
"We know going through the playoffs, every team is going to get better and better," McLellan says. "She seems to keep coming back more and more."
"I love pressure," Coots says. "I've always gone by the standpoint that pressure is a privilege and having that privilege is something not a lot of teams get to have."
And it's the ultimate privilege for McLellan who, after nearly two decades at the helm, finally got the one he wanted.
"I think he's excited and he's trying not to show it," Watson says.
But, it's for good reason.
"I've got to try and keep the face on that we're relaxed so the kids don't get uptight because of me," McLellan explains. "I try and stay relaxed but it's really difficult."
And it certainly won't be easy against South champs York in Saturday's state final, but the Warriors know where they stand: near the top.
"We know we have to buckle down and play the hardest we've ever played," Watson says. "They are really good, but so are we. It's gonna be a good game and we know we've got to work hard and stick to our basics."