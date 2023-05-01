ST. ALBANS - Nokomis Regional High School has a new class in their curriculum, and it's a real catch: fly fishing.
"It's nice to just come out with a great group of guys and chill out by the water," senior fishing student Zachary Raymond says. "It's nice and relaxing."
"The weather's beautiful, it's warm out, and then you're out here with people who like the same type of stuff!" classmate Aaron Mooers says.
First-year English teacher Nick Miller is the one who spearheaded the course, and it all started with a simple question from the school's principal Mary Nadeau during his job interview.
"If I could come up with an elective course doing anything I wanted, what would it be? And I said fly fishing, because I love to fly fish," Miller explains. "She said, 'sounds awesome!'"
All he needed was heads to fill the class, but that wasn't much of an issue.
"Well, I love fishing and I've really never tried fly fishing before, so I decided that I'd try it out," Raymond says.
"One of the other English teachers told me we're having a new fly fishing class, so I instantly started e-mailing my guidance counselor to get into the class instead of taking, like, poetry," Mooers says.
But it's not all field trips, the classroom takes up much of their time. It is an English course, after all.
"We read some of the great writers in fly fishing, we've learned some of the science behind fly fishing, and lately we've been studying Maine's native fish species, where they live, and what the threats are to them," Miller says.
Beyond all of that, Miller sees the class as a way to cultivate a passion within the kids that they may carry on for years to come.
"I think this is a great lifetime sport," Miller says. "To give kids some of the basic tools to be able to do that, I think, will pay dividends for them in terms of living a fulfilled life."
And the students are well on board.
"I plan on taking it on," Raymond says. "I inherited a couple fishing poles and a whole set of waders. I really like it."
"I've definitely learned a lot and it's put a new interest in for me," Mooers says. "Tying flies is a new interest as well as going out and actually fishing. It's a whole new life experience."