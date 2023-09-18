NEWPORT - Nokomis football defeated Winslow 36-14 on Monday afternoon in a game rescheduled from Saturday due to Hurricane Lee.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Warriors got on the board with two touchdowns in the second: a rushing touchdown by Seth Bowden and a touchdown pass from Logan Washburn to Ashton Howell.
Winslow's Broddik Bimpson cashed in late in the half to make the score 12-7, but the Warriors outscored the Raiders 24-7 in the second half en route to the win.
Nokomis is now 2-1 on the year and will host Oceanside on Saturday at 1. Winslow, also 2-1, host Belfast on Saturday at 1.