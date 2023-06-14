AUGUSTA - No. 8 Edward Little baseball's bats came through huge as they defeated No. 7 Bangor 10-6 to continue their Cinderella run and win the A North title.

A back-and-forth affair to start, a three-run home run by Bangor's George Sacalow in the bottom of the fourth made it 7-6 Eddies. However, Edward Little would score the rest of the way, including a FC RBI bunt by Kade Messelli that brought home TJ Kramarz for the final run of the game.

The Eddies will now play South champs South Portland in Saturday's state title game at USM.

Sports Reporter

