ORONO - No. 8 Edward Little baseball defeated No. 1 Brewer 4-3 at Mahaney Diamond on Wednesday in a dramatic upset win to move to the Class A semifinals.
With Brewer up 3-2 in the top of the seventh, the Eddies' Eli St. Laurent laid down a bunt that scored Caleb Albert to tie the game. A couple batters later, Campbell Cassidy attempted to steal third base, but the cut off attempt resulted in the ball going into the outfield which allowed him to score the eventual game-winning run.
The Eddies will now face No. 4 Messalonskee in the regional semifinals. Brewer finishes the season with a 14-3 record.