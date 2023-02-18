AUGUSTA - No. 7 Messalonskee Eagles boys basketball upset No. 2 Nokomis in an instant classic 50-48 in the A North quarterfinals on Saturday.

A game that was tied at 26 after one half, it was back-and-forth the entire way with neither team pulling away at any point.

The game's defining moments happened in its final moments. With the score 48-46 Messalonskee, Nokomis' Madden White would hit a fadeaway jumper to tie it up with under ten seconds to go in regulation.

Then, with under a second to go, the Eagles' Walter Fegal found 6'9" sophomore Merrick Smith in the paint for a lay-in at the buzzer to give Messalonskee the shocking upset victory.

The Eagles will now face No. 3 Skowhegan in the regional semifinals on Wednesday at 7 in the Augusta Civic Center.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

