AUGUSTA - No. 7 Messalonskee Eagles boys basketball upset No. 2 Nokomis in an instant classic 50-48 in the A North quarterfinals on Saturday.
A game that was tied at 26 after one half, it was back-and-forth the entire way with neither team pulling away at any point.
The game's defining moments happened in its final moments. With the score 48-46 Messalonskee, Nokomis' Madden White would hit a fadeaway jumper to tie it up with under ten seconds to go in regulation.
Then, with under a second to go, the Eagles' Walter Fegal found 6'9" sophomore Merrick Smith in the paint for a lay-in at the buzzer to give Messalonskee the shocking upset victory.
The Eagles will now face No. 3 Skowhegan in the regional semifinals on Wednesday at 7 in the Augusta Civic Center.