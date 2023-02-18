BANGOR - In the first Class D North Boys quarterfinal match of the tournament, No. 6 Schenck exploded in the third quarter for an upset victory over No. 3 Katahdin, 60-39.
The Wolverines led 29-20 at the half, and opened the third quarter on a 13-1 run, taking a 42-21 lead with 2:15 to play in the quarter.
Katahdin would start to find it, but the Wolverines were dominant on all facets of the game. A Brady McAvoy layup with 1:26 left to play grew the lead to 60-34.
With the win, the Wolverines advance to the semifinals and will play the winner of No. 2 Machias and No. 7 Wisdom on Thursday morning.