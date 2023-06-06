ORONO - Orono baseball took a 1-0 victory over No. 11 Mt. View in the preliminary round on Tuesday to advance to the Class C quarterfinals.

It was a pitchers duel, with Ellis Spaulding dealing for the No. 6 Red Riots, striking out 12 and allowing just two hits on the day. Spaulding also drove in Orono's only run, scoring Saladin Wise on a double in the first inning.

For the Mustangs, Noah Hurd was equally as dominant on the mound. He struck out 11 Riots, and allowed just the one run in the first inning.

Orono advances to the quarterfinal round to play at No. 3 Bucksport.

Sports Director

