BANGOR - In the first Class D Girls quarterfinals matchup of 2023, No. 6 East Grand upsets No. 3 Machias after a blazing hot start.
The Vikings shot well from deep, taking a 20-11 lead into the half over the Bulldogs. They stretched that lead to 30-19 with just minutes to play in the third. The Bulldogs would bring it back within single digits, but would never retake the lead.
With the win, East Grand moves into the Class D semifinal round, playing the winner of No. 2 Wisdom and No. 7 Jonesport Beals on Wednesday night. It's their first trip to the semifinals since 2001.