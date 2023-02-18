BANGOR - In the first Class D Girls quarterfinals matchup of 2023, No. 6 East Grand upsets No. 3 Machias after a blazing hot start.

The Vikings shot well from deep, taking a 20-11 lead into the half over the Bulldogs. They stretched that lead to 30-19 with just minutes to play in the third. The Bulldogs would bring it back within single digits, but would never retake the lead.

With the win, East Grand moves into the Class D semifinal round, playing the winner of No. 2 Wisdom and No. 7 Jonesport Beals on Wednesday night. It's their first trip to the semifinals since 2001.

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

