AUGUSTA - No. 5 Nokomis Warriors girls basketball knocked off No. 4 Camden Hills in the A North quarterfinals on Friday night.
Camden Hills would lead 11-3 after the first quarter, but the lead would be cut to one as they only lead 18-17 after the first half.
The Windjammers would then be held to just nine points in the second half as Camryn King, the team's high scorer, and the Warriors would put up 23 points en route to the upset victory.
"It felt good knowing that we can roll with some momentum into the next game," King says. "Hopefully we can win there too."
That next game for the Warriors will be against No. 1 Gardiner in the A North quarterfinals on Wednesday at 2 in the Augusta Civic Center.