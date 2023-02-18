BANGOR - In the Saturday morning Class B North girls quarterfinal matchup, No. 5 Houlton was lights out from the free throw stripe on their way to a 54-32 win over No. 4 Washington Academy.
The Shires, who finished the regular season 11-7, sunk 25 free throws in the win. They led by 11 at halftime, but pulled away in the third quarter and rode that to victory.
Ameilia Callnan led all scorers with 13 points in the victory. Houlton goes onto play No. 1 Old Town in the Class B North semifinal game on Wednesday morning.