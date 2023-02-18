AUGUSTA - No. 5 Cony Rams boys basketball routed No. 4 Mt. Blue 72-50 in the A North quarterfinals on Saturday.
The Rams held a 39-19 lead at the end of the first half off of their dominant shooting from three-point range. In the third quarter, the dominance continued, but in the paint with the Rams' signature length. After three, the lead had blossomed to 58-32.
With the win, Cony will now face the winner of No. 1 Brewer and No. 4 Camden Hills in the regional semifinals on Wednesday at 8:30 in the Augusta Civic Center