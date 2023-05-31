HAMPDEN - No. 4 John Bapst boys' tennis took a 5-0 victory over No. 5 Presque Isle on Wednesday afternoon to advance to the semifinal round of the Class B North playoffs.

The Crusaders first doubles team of Jack Derosier and Finn Oldenburg were the first group to conclude, winning their match over Alex Duprey and Jack Hallett 6-0 and 6-4. In second singles, Laken Walker earned John Bapst's second point with a sweep of Garrett LeTourneau, 6-0 and 6-2.

Griffin Merrill clinched the win for the Crusaders by beating Jack Buck in third singles 6-2 and 6-0. Soren Peterson and Tassilo Wedding captured a win in second doubles, 6-1 and 6-2 over Garrett White and Ethan Bosse. At first singles, Sam Poth completed the sweep for the Crusaders defeating Issac Staples in three seats, sweeping the final one 6-0.

John Bapst will play on Thursday against No. 1 MDI in the semifinals, with a trip to Saturday's regional championship game at Bates hanging in the balance.

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021

