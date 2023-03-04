BANGOR - No. 4 Hampden Academy Broncos hockey defeated No. 1 John Bapst in a thriller 3-1 on Friday night to advance to the B North regional final.
Scoreless after one, it would be 1-1 after two periods after goals from John Bapst's Dylan Sawyer and Hampden's Adrian Webb.
The game-winning goal came with 90 seconds to go in the third period as the Broncos' Matt Shayne sniped a slapshot from the point into the net to put Hampden ahead 2-1. An empty net goal would follow just a minute later.
The Broncos will now face the winner of No. 2 Messalonskee and No. 3 Presque Isle in the B North regional final on Wednesday.