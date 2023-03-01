BANGOR - No. 4 Hampden Academy Broncos ice hockey defeated No. 5 Camden Hills 2-1 on Wednesday night in the Class B quarterfinals.

The first goal of the game came on a shorthanded goal for the Windjammers by junior forward Owen McManus. 

The Broncos would knot it up in the second period off of a goal by junior defender Tucker Leland, and would later take the lead as junior forward Keith Brooks knocked one into the back of the net. Senior goalie Aaron Donovan would hold the rest of the way to give the Broncos a semifinal berth.

The Broncos will now face No. 1 John Bapst in the Class B semifinals in Sawyer Arena on Friday at 7:30.

Sports Reporter

