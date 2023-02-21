BANGOR - No. 4 Fort Fairfield Tigers boys basketball defeated No. 5 Woodland 52-50 in the C North quarterfinals on Tuesday night after a furious late surge.
The game was neck-and-neck to start and the score was tied at 22 at the half, but Woodland would shoot out to a seven point lead after three quarters.
What followed in the fourth was a Fort Fairfield comeback which completed when junior forward Micah Daigle made a lay-in to put the Tigers ahead 51-50 with 17 seconds remaining.
The Tigers will now face the winner of the quarterfinal matchup between No. 1 Calais and No. 8 Penobscot Valley in the regional semifinals on Friday at 8:30 in the Cross Insurance Center.