ORONO - No. 5 Brunswick softball defeated No. 4 Brewer 4-3 in eight innings at Kessock Field on Wednesday to move on to the Class A North semifinals.

Down 2-0 in the bottom of the sixth, the Witches scored three unanswered runs to give them the 3-2 lead. The Dragons then tied it off of a throwing error in the top of the seventh, sending it to extras. Their run in the top of the eighth would be the decider.

The Dragons now move on to face the winner of No. 1 Oxford Hills vs. No. 8 Edward Little in the Class A North semifinals. Brewer finishes the year with a 10-7 record.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

Recommended for you