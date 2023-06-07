ORONO - No. 5 Brunswick softball defeated No. 4 Brewer 4-3 in eight innings at Kessock Field on Wednesday to move on to the Class A North semifinals.
Down 2-0 in the bottom of the sixth, the Witches scored three unanswered runs to give them the 3-2 lead. The Dragons then tied it off of a throwing error in the top of the seventh, sending it to extras. Their run in the top of the eighth would be the decider.
The Dragons now move on to face the winner of No. 1 Oxford Hills vs. No. 8 Edward Little in the Class A North semifinals. Brewer finishes the year with a 10-7 record.