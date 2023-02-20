BANGOR - No. 5 Easton fought all the way back from a double-digit deficit to take a second half lead, but in the end No. 4 Bangor Christian executed down the stretch to come away with a 63-55 win.
It was one of the more exciting games from the Class D quarterfinals round, with late ties and lead changes the result of third quarter runs from both teams. Bangor Christian led 23-22 at the half, but Easton would take a 30-28 lead in the third quarter.
Both teams were back-and-forth for much of the third, but Jalen Reed and Conrad Straubel connected on a few clutch three-pointers, and Jason Libby cleaned up the offensive glass well to propel the Patriots to victory.
They will play No. 1 Southern Aroostook in the Class D North semifinal round on Thursday morning at 11:30.