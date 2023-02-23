AUGUSTA - No. 3 Skowhegan River Hawks boys basketball defeated No. 7 Messalonskee 54-34 in the A North semifinals on Wednesday night.
Skowhegan would be up 20-14 at the half as they utilized their game in the paint with players like Kyle LePage, Collin LePage, and Adam Savage all cashing in early.
Messalonskee would land some punches in the third quarter, but the River Hawks ended the game on a 21-8 run to advance to the regional final.
That game will be played on Friday at 8:45 against No. 1 Brewer in the Augusta Civic Center.