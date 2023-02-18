AUGUSTA - No. 3 Skowhegan River Hawks boys basketball defeated No. 6 Lawrence 68-44 in the A North quarterfinals on Saturday, avenging their loss to the Bulldogs in the regular season.
A game that saw Skowhegan lead 14-13 after one quarter, the lead would blossom to 33-21 at the half and 51-31 after three.
The leading scorer for the River Hawks was senior forward Collin LePage who had 18.
Skowhegan will now face off against the winner of the matchup between No. 2 Nokomis and No. 7 Messalonskee in the regional semifinals on Wednesday at 7 at the Augusta Civic Center.