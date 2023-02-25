BANGOR - No. 3 Orono Red Riots boys basketball defeated No. 1 Ellsworth 64-56 on Saturday to win their first B North title since 1996.

Orono started out the game hot, going on a 7-0 run and leading 18-6 after one quarter. The Riots would maintain control in the second quarter and lead 31-16 at the half. Junior Pierce Walston had 11 points at the break.

In the third, off of junior Chance Mercier's 11 points, Ellsworth would cut the Orono lead to nine headed into the fourth quarter. The lead would be cut to three points down the stretch, but Orono would hold on.

Mercier lead all scorers in the game with 27 points, while Walston led Orono with 21, including 14 in the second half.

Orono now moves to face South No. 1 Oceanside in the Class B state title game next Saturday at 3:45 in Portland's Cross Insurance Arena. 

