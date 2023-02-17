BANGOR - No. 3 Orono started hot in both the first and third quarters, building a 20-point lead that would outlast a late comeback from No. 6 Caribou as they advance to the semifinals with a 50-40 victory.
The Red Riots led 32-16 at the half, and ran that out to a 40-18 lead early in the third quarter.
However, the Vikings would storm back with a 16-4 run, bringing it to a 10-point game before the fourth quarter. They would eventually bring the lead to single digits, but the Riots never let up.
They would get an early fourth quarter bucket from Ben Francis, sink their free throws late, and pull away with a 50-40 win.