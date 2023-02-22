BANGOR - No. 3 Orono is heading to their second consecutive regional finals game, after a late fourth quarter run leads them to a 42-31 victory over No. 7 Presque Isle.
Orono would jump ahead to an early lead, but a third quarter run from the Wildcats would make it a single digit game.
Despite pulling it close, the Wildcats would never get over the hump, and the Red Riots would put their foot down late. Pierce Walston, Will and Ben Francis led the scoring charge, with a few late buckets from Will being the nail in the coffin.
The Riots head to their second straight Class B North title game, being played on Saturday at the Cross Center.