BANGOR - No. 3 Orono is heading to their second consecutive regional finals game, after a late fourth quarter run leads them to a 42-31 victory over No. 7 Presque Isle.

Orono would jump ahead to an early lead, but a third quarter run from the Wildcats would make it a single digit game.

Despite pulling it close, the Wildcats would never get over the hump, and the Red Riots would put their foot down late. Pierce Walston, Will and Ben Francis led the scoring charge, with a few late buckets from Will being the nail in the coffin.

The Riots head to their second straight Class B North title game, being played on Saturday at the Cross Center.

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

Recommended for you