ORONO - No. 3 Maine Black Bears women's basketball defeated No. 6 Binghamton 64-54 on Wednesday night in the America East Tournament quarterfinals.
It was a neck-and-neck first half with the Black Bears clinging to a 25-24 lead at the break. The Bearcats then took a 41-40 lead with two minutes left in the 3rd quarter.
After that, it was all Maine as they went on a 6-0 run in the last 90 seconds of the quarter and would maintain their control in the fourth.
Maine senior guard Anne Simon led all players in scoring with 24 points, her season high.
The Black Bears will now face No. 2 Albany on the road in the AEast semifinals Sunday at 3.