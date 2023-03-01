ORONO - No. 3 Maine Black Bears women's basketball defeated No. 6 Binghamton 64-54 on Wednesday night in the America East Tournament quarterfinals.

It was a neck-and-neck first half with the Black Bears clinging to a 25-24 lead at the break. The Bearcats then took a 41-40 lead with two minutes left in the 3rd quarter.

After that, it was all Maine as they went on a 6-0 run in the last 90 seconds of the quarter and would maintain their control in the fourth. 

Maine senior guard Anne Simon led all players in scoring with 24 points, her season high. 

The Black Bears will now face No. 2 Albany on the road in the AEast semifinals Sunday at 3.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

Recommended for you