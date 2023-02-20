BANGOR - The first Class C North girls quarterfinals game ended with a dominant win for No. 3 Hodgdon over No. 11 Central Aroostook.

It was a back-and-forth first quarter, with the Hawks holding just a 9-4 lead after the first eight minutes. In the second, they would pull away though- the entire quarter was a 17-5 run for the Hawks capped off by a buzzer-beater from Anna Oliver, giving them a 26-9 lead at the break.

They held a 44-14 lead in the fourth, and would pull away for the 47-20 victory. They play the winner of No. 2 Penobscot Valley and No. 10 Sumner in the reginal semifinals on Thursday.

