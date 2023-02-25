BANGOR - No. 3 Ellsworth Eagles girls basketball defeated No. 1 Old Town 59-52 on Saturday to win the B North regional title.
Ellsworth started the game hot and led 14-7 after one quarter, but a hot second quarter by junior forward Sage Evans and the Coyotes gave them a 26-24 lead at the half.
The game would be neck-and-neck in the third quarter with both teams trading buckets and the lead would remain two for the Coyotes headed into the fourth quarter.
The fourth saw the Eagles pull away and outscore Old Town 21-12 for their first regional title in 30 years.
Evans lead all scorers in the game with 27 points, while Ellsworth sophomore guard Abby Radel lead her team with 21 points.
The Eagles will now face South No. 2 Spruce Mountain in the Class B state title game next Saturday at 1:05 in Portland's Cross Insurance Arena.