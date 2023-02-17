BANGOR - A huge third quarter separated No. 3 Ellsworth from No. 6 MDI, leading them to a 68-33 victory and a trip to the Class B North semifinals.

The Eagles tied an MPA Class B North girls tournament record with 11 made 3-pointers in the contest.

MDI ended the first half on a run, cutting the lead to just 11, before the Eagles came out of the break on fire. They lead 49-29 heading into the final quarter, and allowed just four points in that fourth quarter.

With the win, Ellsworth will play the winner of No. 2 Cairbou and No. 7 Foxcroft Academy on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

