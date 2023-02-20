BANGOR - No. 3 Dexter Tigers boys basketball defeated No. 6 Lee Academy 50-40 in the Class C North quarterfinals on Monday night.
After Dexter started the game on a 10-2 run, the Pandas would close out the first quarter by making it a four point game, 10-6. Dexter would then slightly pull away in the second quarter and go to half with a 24-16 lead.
Neither team would pull away until the fourth quarter when Dexter's defense held firm against Lee's comeback attempt it would lead to Dexter notching their victory.
The Tigers will now play the winner of the matchup between No. 2 Fort Kent and No. 7 George Stevens Academy in the regional semis on Thursday at 7 in the Cross Insurance Center.