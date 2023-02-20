BANGOR - No. 3 Dexter Tigers boys basketball defeated No. 6 Lee Academy 50-40 in the Class C North quarterfinals on Monday night.

After Dexter started the game on a 10-2 run, the Pandas would close out the first quarter by making it a four point game, 10-6. Dexter would then slightly pull away in the second quarter and go to half with a 24-16 lead.

Neither team would pull away until the fourth quarter when Dexter's defense held firm against Lee's comeback attempt and were reluctant to take shots on offense as a means to run the clock. This would lead to Dexter notching their victory.

The Tigers will now play the winner of the matchup between No. 2 Fort Kent and No. 7 George Stevens Academy in the regional semis on Thursday at 7 in the Cross Insurance Center.

Sports Reporter

