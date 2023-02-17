AUGUSTA - No. 3 Cony Rams girls basketball defeated No. 6 Skowhegan 55-44 in the Class A North quarterfinals on Friday night.
Cony controlled for most of the game, holding five and 13 point leads after the second and third quarters, respectively. However, the Riverhawks would open up the fourth quarter on a 9-2, which would cut the lead to five with two minutes to go.
The Rams would hold on, though, due to some key defensive stops to notch the 11-point win.
With the win, Cony will face No. 2 Lawrence in the A North semifinals on Wednesday at 3:30 in the Augusta Civic Center.