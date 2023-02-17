AUGUSTA - No. 3 Cony Rams girls basketball defeated No. 6 Skowhegan 55-44 in the Class A North quarterfinals on Friday night.

Cony controlled for most of the game, holding five and 13 point leads after the second and third quarters, respectively. However, the Riverhawks would open up the fourth quarter on a 9-2, which would cut the lead to five with two minutes to go.

The Rams would hold on, though, due to some key defensive stops to notch the 11-point win. 

With the win, Cony will face No. 2 Lawrence in the A North semifinals on Wednesday at 3:30 in the Augusta Civic Center.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

