BANGOR - What was just a 24-16 game at the break turned into a dominant win for No. 3 Bangor, as they outscore No. 6 Deering 40-8 in the second half to advance to the Class AA North girls semifinals.
The Rams did not allow a field goal until over three minutes into the second half, and held Deering to just two buckets in the entirety of the third quarter. After leading by just eight heading into it, the third quarter ended with a 49-20 Bangor lead.
The Rams will play for a trip to the Class AA North finals on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.