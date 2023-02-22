PORTLAND - No. 3 Bangor and No. 5 Hampden Academy saw their seasons come to a close today in the Class AA North girls semifinals.
Bangor, who finished as the third ranked team in AA North, led early and took a three point lead into the halftime break. However, the Rams couldn't contain No. 2 Cheverus down the stretch, falling 38-29 to the Stags.
No. 5 Hampden took on No. 1 Oxford Hills, who had beaten them twice in the regular season. The Broncos trailed by just two after one quarter, but the Vikings were too much for them to handle- they would fall 48-35.
Bangor's season ends with a 16-4 record, and Hampden Academy finished 11-9.