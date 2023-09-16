ORONO - Maine football fell to No. 21 Rhode Island in the Black Bears home and CAA opener on Friday night 34-17.

The Black Bears opened the game with a 12 play, 75-yard drive capped off by a Tristen Kenan touchdown run to take an early 7-0 lead. Maine held a 14-10 lead in the second quarter off another Kenan touchdown, but the Rams scored on their ensuing drive to take the lead.

The Rams took a 24-17 lead into the half and held the Black Bears scoreless in the second half with just 67 yards of total offense.

Maine, now 0-3. will look for their first win next Saturday when they visit William & Mary.

