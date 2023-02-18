BANGOR - It was all Wisdom all game, as the No. 2 Pioneers roll into the Class D North semifinals with a 62-29 win over No. 7 Jonesport-Beals on Saturday.

The Pioneers opened up the game with a 12-4 run, and led 21-8 at the end of the first thanks to a three-point bucket from Lilly Roy right before the buzzer.

In the second, Wisdom grew their lead to 29-10 behind some strong half-court defense and dominant post-play on offense.

The Royals would end the half on a 5-0 run and enter the break down 29-15, but Wisdom brought more of the same in the 2nd half, taking a 37-20 lead with just over 2 minutes remaining in the 3rd.

They will head to the semifinals for the second consecutive season and will play for a trip to the Class D North title game on Wednesday night against No. 6 East Grand.

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

