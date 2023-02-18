BANGOR - It was all Wisdom all game, as the No. 2 Pioneers roll into the Class D North semifinals with a 62-29 win over No. 7 Jonesport-Beals on Saturday.
The Pioneers opened up the game with a 12-4 run, and led 21-8 at the end of the first thanks to a three-point bucket from Lilly Roy right before the buzzer.
In the second, Wisdom grew their lead to 29-10 behind some strong half-court defense and dominant post-play on offense.
The Royals would end the half on a 5-0 run and enter the break down 29-15, but Wisdom brought more of the same in the 2nd half, taking a 37-20 lead with just over 2 minutes remaining in the 3rd.
They will head to the semifinals for the second consecutive season and will play for a trip to the Class D North title game on Wednesday night against No. 6 East Grand.