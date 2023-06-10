HAMPDEN - No. 2 PVHS softball defeated No. 3 Southern Aroostook 4-3 on Saturday to advance to the D North final.

The Howlers held a 2-0 lead after four innings, but SA would come back with three unanswered runs, including two in the sixth inning, to take a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of that inning, PVHS' Abby Farley hit a hard ball towards first that allowed Emma Potter and Kellie Williams to score and hand the Howlers the eventual game winning runs.

PVHS will now play in the D North final on Tuesday against No. 5 Machias.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

