HAMPDEN - No. 2 PVHS softball defeated No. 3 Southern Aroostook 4-3 on Saturday to advance to the D North final.
The Howlers held a 2-0 lead after four innings, but SA would come back with three unanswered runs, including two in the sixth inning, to take a 3-2 lead.
In the bottom of that inning, PVHS' Abby Farley hit a hard ball towards first that allowed Emma Potter and Kellie Williams to score and hand the Howlers the eventual game winning runs.
PVHS will now play in the D North final on Tuesday against No. 5 Machias.