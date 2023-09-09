FARGO, N.D. - Maine football lost to No. 2 North Dakota State 44-7 on Saturday afternoon, falling to 0-2 on the year.
Despite trailing 16-0 at the break, Maine's defense had a good first half with various big plays, notably a stop on 4th and 1 near their own goal line in the second quarter.
The Bison's lead capped at 37-0 in the fourth quarter with quarterbacks Cam Miller and Cole Payton each scoring two rushing touchdowns. The Black Bears got on the board midway through the fourth with running back John Gay scoring a 13-yard rushing touchdown.
The Black Bears' next game will be next Saturday when they host Rhode Island at 3:30 in their home opener.