WATERVILLE - No. 2 Messalonskee Eagles ice hockey defeated No. 4 Hampden Academy 3-1 on Tuesday night to win the Class B North regional title.

The game was scoreless after one period, with stellar goaltending coming from both Messalonskee's Hunter Hallee and Hampden's Aaron Donovan.

The tie would be broken in the second as Messalonskee senior forward Bryce Crowell would poke a loose puck at the doorstep into the back of the net. The 1-0 Eagle lead would be carried into the third.

In the third, the Eagles would go up 2-0 off of a Will Durkee power play goal. Messalonskee later made it 3-0 off of a goal by Garrett Card.

The Broncos would get on the board with a goal by senior forward Lucas Cousins to make it 3-1, but it was too late to mount a comeback.

The Eagles will now play in the Class B state final on Saturday in Portland's Cross Insurance Arena against South champions Cape Elizabeth at 10:30 A.M.

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

