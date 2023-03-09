WATERVILLE - No. 2 Messalonskee Eagles ice hockey defeated No. 4 Hampden Academy 3-1 on Tuesday night to win the Class B North regional title.
The game was scoreless after one period, with stellar goaltending coming from both Messalonskee's Hunter Hallee and Hampden's Aaron Donovan.
The tie would be broken in the second as Messalonskee senior forward Bryce Crowell would poke a loose puck at the doorstep into the back of the net. The 1-0 Eagle lead would be carried into the third.
In the third, the Eagles would go up 2-0 off of a Will Durkee power play goal. Messalonskee later made it 3-0 off of a goal by Garrett Card.
The Broncos would get on the board with a goal by senior forward Lucas Cousins to make it 3-1, but it was too late to mount a comeback.
The Eagles will now play in the Class B state final on Saturday in Portland's Cross Insurance Arena against South champions Cape Elizabeth at 10:30 A.M.