BANGOR - Shane Feeney and Kason Ferguson combined for 45 points as No. 2 Machias advanced to the regional finals with a 61-42 victory over No. 3 Schenck.
Ferguson led all scorers with 24, and Feeney added 21 of his own, as Machias poured in 21 in the fourth quarter to come away with the victory.
The Bulldogs held a 28-17 lead at half after allowing just four points in the second quarter. Ryan Ingalls led the way for the Wolverines with 14 points.
The Bulldogs go on to play No. 1 Southern Aroostook with a trip to the Gold Ball game hanging in the balance.