AUGUSTA - No. 2 Lawrence Bulldogs girls basketball defeated No. 3 Cony 68-37 in the A North semifinals on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs led 15-3 after the first quarter as their three-point shooting was the X-factor on offense in that frame. In the second, the Rams would play them relatively even with their offense starting to surge but would trail 29-19 at the half.

In the second half, Lawrence would outscore Cony 39-18 as they utilized their just-as-effective interior game to punch their ticket into the regional final.

That game will be played Friday at the Augusta Civic Center against No. 1 Gardiner at 7.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

Recommended for you