AUGUSTA - No. 2 Lawrence Bulldogs girls basketball defeated No. 3 Cony 68-37 in the A North semifinals on Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs led 15-3 after the first quarter as their three-point shooting was the X-factor on offense in that frame. In the second, the Rams would play them relatively even with their offense starting to surge but would trail 29-19 at the half.
In the second half, Lawrence would outscore Cony 39-18 as they utilized their just-as-effective interior game to punch their ticket into the regional final.
That game will be played Friday at the Augusta Civic Center against No. 1 Gardiner at 7.