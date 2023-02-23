AUGUSTA - No. 2 Lawrence Bulldogs girls basketball defeated No. 3 Cony 68-37 in the A North semifinals on Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs led 15-3 after the first quarter as their three-point shooting was the X-factor on offense in that frame. In the second, the Rams would play them relatively even with their offense starting to surge but would trail 29-19 at the half.
In the second half, Lawrence would outscore Cony 39-18 as they utilized their just-as-effective interior game to punch their ticket into the regional final. Hope Bouchard was the Bulldogs' high scorer with 17 points.
That game will be played Friday at the Augusta Civic Center against No. 1 Gardiner at 7.