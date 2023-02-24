AUGUSTA - In a Class A North thriller, No. 2 Lawrence took down No. 1 Gardiner in the regional championship game, avenging two regular season losses and handing the Tigers their first loss of the year, 61-54.
Lawrence's Hope Bouchard and Gardiner's Lizzy Gruber traded buckets, each leading their teams with 26 points. Brianna Poulin added 15 for the Bulldogs.
Larence started hot, taking a 19-12 lead after one behind 12 from Bouchard. They would increase that lead to 13 by halftime.
Gardiner would storm back, pouring in 14 in the 3rd and 20 in the 4th, but the Bulldogs would never relinquish the lead. They move on to the Class A Gold Ball game next Friday, back in Augusta.