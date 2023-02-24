AUGUSTA - No. 2 Lawrence Bulldogs girls basketball defeated No. 1 Gardiner 61-54 in the A North regional final on Friday night after losing to the Tigers twice during the regular season.
The Bulldogs started the game on an 11-2 run and senior guard Hope Bouchard would score 12 points in the first quarter as Lawrence would lead 19-12 after one.
They would continue to control the Tigers and the inside game of St. Joe's commit Lizzy Gruber and would go into the half with a 33-20 lead.
Gardiner would cut it to single digits down the stretch, but it would not be enough as the Bulldogs went on to win the regional title after losing in the title game to Skowhegan last year. Hope Bouchard would score 26 points on the night and was named tournament MVP.
Lawrence will now play South No. 1 Brunswick in the Class A state title game next Friday at 6:05 in the Augusta Civic Center.