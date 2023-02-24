AUGUSTA - No. 2 Lawrence Bulldogs girls basketball defeated No. 1 Gardiner 61-54 in the A North regional final on Friday night after losing to the Tigers twice during the regular season.

The Bulldogs started the game on an 11-2 run and senior guard Hope Bouchard would score 12 points in the first quarter as Lawrence would lead 19-12 after one.

They would continue to control the Tigers and the inside game of St. Joe's commit Lizzy Gruber and would go into the half with a 33-20 lead.

Gardiner would cut it to single digits down the stretch, but it would not be enough as the Bulldogs went on to win the regional title after losing in the title game to Skowhegan last year. Hope Bouchard would score 26 points on the night and was named tournament MVP.

Lawrence will now play South No. 1 Brunswick in the Class A state title game next Friday at 6:05 in the Augusta Civic Center.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

Recommended for you