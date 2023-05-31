DOVER-FOXCROFT - No. 2 Foxcroft Academy boys tennis defeated No. 3 Waterville 5-0 on Friday in the B North semifinals.

In third singles, Foxcroft's Nico Taracena split sets with Waterville's Nick Poulin, but ending up winning the tiebreaker.

In first doubles, Eduardo Lopez and Biel Trullas defeated Savya Acharya and Asher Grazulis in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. In second doubles, Pablo Roasno and Carlos Rodriguez defeated Trevor and Colby Tardif 6-4, 6-0.

In second singles, Fernando Calderon knocked off Cole Bazakas 6-0, 6-2. Finally, in first singles, Jerry Khang defeated Logan Tardif 6-4, 6-3.

The Ponies now move on to Saturday's regional final at Bates College where they will face the winner of No. 1 MDI and No. 4 John Bapst in the other B North semifinal.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

Recommended for you