DOVER-FOXCROFT - No. 2 Foxcroft Academy boys tennis defeated No. 3 Waterville 5-0 on Friday in the B North semifinals.
In third singles, Foxcroft's Nico Taracena split sets with Waterville's Nick Poulin, but ending up winning the tiebreaker.
In first doubles, Eduardo Lopez and Biel Trullas defeated Savya Acharya and Asher Grazulis in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. In second doubles, Pablo Roasno and Carlos Rodriguez defeated Trevor and Colby Tardif 6-4, 6-0.
In second singles, Fernando Calderon knocked off Cole Bazakas 6-0, 6-2. Finally, in first singles, Jerry Khang defeated Logan Tardif 6-4, 6-3.
The Ponies now move on to Saturday's regional final at Bates College where they will face the winner of No. 1 MDI and No. 4 John Bapst in the other B North semifinal.