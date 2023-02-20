BANGOR - No. 2 Fort Kent Warriors boys basketball hung on late to defeat No. 7 George Stevens 38-36 in the C North quarterfinals on Monday night.

The score was tied at 10 after one quarter, but the Warriors would go on a 16-4 run in the second quarter to make it 26-14 Fort Kent at the half.

The third quarter saw Fort Kent score only one point, which came off of a free throw. GSA's defense stood firm, but their offense only put up six points as they trailed 27-20 headed into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles would end up mounting a comeback in the fourth quarter, and the game would come down to the final seconds. They would not convert on their last second shot to tie the game and the Warriors would escape with the win.

Fort Kent will now play No. 3 Dexter in the regional semifinals on Thursday at 7 in the Cross Insurance Center.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

