BANGOR - No. 2 Fort Kent Warriors boys basketball hung on late to defeat No. 7 George Stevens 38-36 in the C North quarterfinals on Monday night.
The score was tied at 10 after one quarter, but the Warriors would go on a 16-4 run in the second quarter to make it 26-14 Fort Kent at the half.
The third quarter saw Fort Kent score only one point, which came off of a free throw. GSA's defense stood firm, but their offense only put up six points as they trailed 27-20 headed into the fourth quarter.
The Eagles would end up mounting a comeback in the fourth quarter, and the game would come down to the final seconds. They would not convert on their last second shot to tie the game and the Warriors would escape with the win.
Fort Kent will now play No. 3 Dexter in the regional semifinals on Thursday at 7 in the Cross Insurance Center.