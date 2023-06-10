BANGOR - No. 2 Bangor Christian baseball defeated No. 3 Woodland 3-2 on Saturday in nine innings to advance to the D North final.

A game with no hits through the first 4.5 innings, the Patriots took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth off of a wild pitch that scored Jalen Reed. A bunt by Woodland's Cyrus Sewell then scored Ethan Coleman in the top of the sixth to tie the game at 1. 

Bangor Christian retook the lead in the bottom of the sixth off of a Ryan Libby sac fly that scored Jason Libby. Then, down to their final strike in the top of the seventh, Woodland's Seth Nicholas hit a standing triple that scored Jack Downing to once again tie the game. The game would go to extras. 

Finally, in the ninth inning, Conrad Straubel hit a hard ball towards first with the bases loaded that allowed Ryan Libby to score the game-winning run.

Bangor Christian will now play the winner of the semifinal on Monday between No. 1 Katahdin and No. 5 Madawaska in the regional final on Tuesday.

Sports Reporter

