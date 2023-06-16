PORTLAND - No. 1 York boys lacrosse defeated No. 3 Messalonskee 12-10 on Friday night to win the Class B state title, the first state crown in program history.
The Eagles opened up the game with two quick goals by Cooper LeClair and Brady Brunelle to go up 2-0, but the Wildcats would take a 6-3 lead after one quarter.
The game went back-and-forth from there with it ending up being tied 8-8 in the third quarter. York then scored four unanswered goals to take a 12-8 lead with less than five minutes left in the game.
The Wildcats' Evan Anastas led all players in the game with six goals.