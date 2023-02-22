BANGOR - No. 1 Southern Aroostook remained unbeaten against Class D competition on Wednesday night, scoring a big 55-26 victory over No. 4 Deer Isle-Stonington to advance to their second consecutive regional finals.
The Warriors and Mariners went back and forth for the first few possessions, before Southern Aroostook pulled away in the second quarter. Cami Shields had 14 points in the first half and Madison Russell added 11. Macey Brown knocked in 15 of Deer Isle-Stonington's 17 first half points, as well.
The Warriors advance to play No. 2 Wisdom in the Class D North championship game on Saturday at 9 a.m.