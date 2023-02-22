BANGOR - No. 1 Southern Aroostook was put to the test in the first three, but pulled away in the fourth over No. 4 Bangor Christian to advance to the finals with a 41-28 victory.
The Patriots fought tooth and nail- even taking a brief, 24-23 lead early in the third quarter off of a three from Jalen Reed. But, the Warriors would only give up five points in the remainder of the game to take a 41-28 victory.
The defending state champs improve to 20-0 with the win, and will look to defend their Class D North title on Saturday against Machias.